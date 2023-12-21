Man shouting about ‘King Kong’ from top of wreckage facing charges for crash that killed trustee

WEST CARROLLTON — A man accused of causing a crash that killed a local township trustee is now facing homicide charges.

Bryan Day was indicted by a Montgomery County Grand Jury on one count of aggravated vehicular homicide and one count of reckless homicide, according to court records.

On April 11, West Carrollton police and fire departments were called to the intersection of Dixie and Dryden Road on a report of a two-vehicle crash.

>> ORIGINAL STORY: 1 killed, 1 injured in 2-vehicle crash at West Carrollton intersection

Police arrived on scene and found Mark Campbell, 44, dead.

Campbell was a Ross Township trustee.

Bryan Day was driving the car that hit Campbell as he was stopped and waiting to turn left.

>> RELATED: ‘Pillar of our community;’ Greene Co. township trustees remember colleague killed in Tuesday crash

Day was traveling at a high rate of speed when he hit Campbell from behind, according to a crash report.

The crash report states that a blood drug test found cannabinoids in Day’s system.

He is not in custody and a warrant has been issued for his arrest.

Day is set to be arranged on Jan. 4, 2024.

©2023 Cox Media Group