Teen shot by Ohio police officer facing charge for carrying fake gun

AKRON — A 15-year-old Ohio boy shot by an Akron police officer earlier this month is now facing a charge.

Tavion Koonce-Williams has been charged with one count of carrying a fake firearm, Akron Police Department Captain Michael Miller confirmed to WOIO in Cleveland. The charge is a first-degree misdemeanor.

Koonce-Williams was shot in the wrist by Officer Ryan Westlake on April 1 after a woman called the authorities about a teenager allegedly walking around and pointing a gun at houses.

The teen then told officers at the scene that the gun was fake. He was taken to the hospital with a non-life-threatening injury, WKYC reported.

After the shooting, police announced that the guy the teen allegedly had was a “facsimile.” The Akron city law makes it a crime to draw a replica firearm in a threatening or angry manner.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation is investigating the incident. Once completed, the case will be turned over to the Ohio Attorney General’s Office for review before being submitted to a Summit County grand jury for review.

Westlake has been placed on paid administrative leave, per departmental protocol.

