Man dies while in custody of Ohio police following crash

CANTON — A man died shortly after being taken into custody by Ohio police officers for running from a crash on Thursday.

Canton Police officers responded to the report of a single-vehicle crash Thursday night. When they got to the scene, they found a power pole in the road which had been sheared in the accident, and the vehicle nearby, according to WOIO in Cleveland.

Witnesses told officers that the suspect ran from the scene to a nearby AMVETS. Once at AMVETS, officers encountered 53-year-old Frank Tyson.

Police said Tyson struggled with the officers before they were able to place him in handcuffs, WKYC reported.

Shortly after being taken into custody, officers at the scene noticed that Tyson had become unresponsive. He was then given CPR and several doses of Narcan before medics arrived.

Tyson was taken to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation was immediately contacted to conduct an independent investigation into the incident.

Per department policy, the two primary officers on the call have been placed on paid administrative leave. Both officers had been assigned to the Traffic Bureau, WEWS reported.

City of Canton Mayor William V. Sherer II released the following statement to local media outlets regarding the incident:

“I first want to send my sincere condolences to the family of Mr. Frank E. Tyson. My intention is for us, as the City of Canton and a police department, to be fully transparent throughout this entire process. Ohio BCI was contacted immediately following the incident and both officers involved have been placed on paid administrative leave per department policy. We will make sure we comply with all protocols to ensure BCI has what is necessary to conduct what I know will be a thorough investigation.

We will work to make sure the bodycam footage is released as soon as possible. My office has spoken with Mr. Tyson’s immediate family to give them the opportunity to view the footage before it is released to the public. Incidents like these are always difficult and challenging for a community. The City of Canton has my word that this office will be transparent with them when difficult times arise. I have full faith in the leadership of Chief John Gabbard as we navigate these waters.”

