74-year-old woman accused of robbing bank at gunpoint

FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP — A 74-year-old woman is facing charges after allegedly robbing a bank at gunpoint in Butler County.

On April 19 around 1:30 p.m., Fairfield Township police were called to AurGroup Credit Union for reports of a bank robbery.

Employees told police that the woman demanded money while displaying a gun.

Ann Mayers, 74, was identified as the suspect.

Officers found Mayers at her house in Hamilton.

A gun was also found in her car, according to police.

Mayers does not have any known criminal history.

She was charged with aggravated robbery and tampering with evidence.

Mayers is booked into the Butler County Jail.

