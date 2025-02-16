Teen driver stopped after going over 30 mph over speed limit

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — A teen driver was stopped by Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) Troopers after they were caught going over 30 miles per hour over the speed limit.
A Trooper with the Chillicothe Post checked a teen driver going 98 mph in a 60 mph zone on U.S. 23 in Chillicothe, according to a Facebook post.
This happened on Feb. 9, according to the post.
According to OSHP, since the beginning of the year, there have been more than 3,000 speed-related crashes in Ohio.
On Feb. 9, a trooper from our Chillicothe Post checked a teen driver traveling 98 MPH in a 60 MPH zone on U.S. 23 in...Posted by Ohio State Highway Patrol on Friday, February 14, 2025
