STAY INFORMED: Churches cancel service ahead of wintry weather

MIAMI VALLEY — Churches are canceling services on Sunday as wintry weather moves into the region.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Englewood Baptist Church in Montgomery County canceled services Sunday morning.

Faith Temple Pentecostal Church of God in Montgomery County is closed Saturday night and Sunday.

Sulphur Grove UMC in Montgomery County will only have one service on Sunday at 10:45 a.m.

We will update this story.

>> CLICK HERE FOR THE FULL CLOSINGS AND DELAYS LIST <<

Access closings, delays, anytime, anywhere, on any device, 5 different ways:

For information on how to enroll your school, church, or business in the free School Watch Program, click here.

©2023 Cox Media Group