Teen arrested, accused of arson at Beavercreek Walmart

BEAVERCREEK — Police have arrested a teenager in connection to the fire inside a Beavercreek Walmart store.

On Wednesday police arrested a 15-year-old boy who was identified as a suspect in the fire that happened Monday night, Capt. Scott Molnar confirmed.

>> PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Suspects identified after ‘suspicious’ fire closes Beavercreek Walmart, police say

The teen, who was not identified by police, is being held at the Greene County Juvenile Detention Facility on aggravated arson, vandalism, and inducing panic charges.

While police said Tuesday that two juveniles were identified as suspects in the fire, Molnar announced Wednesday that there were no other suspects in the case.

“Evidence has shown that the juvenile acted alone in setting the fire,” Molnar said.

The fire caused the store near the Mall at Fairfield Commons to be closed Tuesday. It reopened today.

© 2023 Cox Media Group