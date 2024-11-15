Teen accused of making threats toward classmates arrested, suspended

CLARK COUNTY — Authorities arrested a 17-year-old boy one day after his school suspended him for writing a violent fictional story, according to Clark County Sheriff’s Office Detective Lieutenant Kristopher Shultz.

As reported on News Center 7 at 5:30, the teen is now facing felony charges after allegedly making threats toward students at the Career Technology Center in Clark County. (CTC).

Shultz said the teen was arrested on Tuesday after investigators decoded encrypted messages.

He is facing inducing panic and making terrorist threats charges.

“I do not at this time have an exact status on whether he is still incarcerated or bonded out. That will be dependent on what his arraignment looks like with the juvenile court judge,” Shultz said.

On Tuesday, CTC suspended the student for breaking the school’s code of conduct for writing a fictional story involving violence and naming classmates.

During his suspension, the school’s resource officer discovered even more threats.

“Our deputy was made aware of an encrypted message on social media. That encrypted message was sent for cryptic analysis and was decoded. And that cryptographic message involved a more direct threat of violence towards individuals at the Career Technology Center,” Shultz said.

News Center 7 is not identifying the teen as he has not been charged as an adult.

News Center 7 reached out to school officials for more information but received no comment as it is an ongoing investigation.

