3 men accused of trying to rob someone at local bank arrested

ENGLEWOOD — Three men accused of trying to rob someone at a bank in Englewood have been arrested, according to a spokesperson from the Englewood Police Department.

The incident took place at Huntington Bank at 800 West Wenger Road just before 3 p.m.

Police said they got a call from someone who was reportedly forced to go to the bank and take out a “large sum of cash.”

Upon arrival, officers saw three men who were allegedly waiting for the victim to come out of the bank with the cash.

The spokesperson said police arrested the three suspects, later identified as Dwayne Mundy, 26, Milione Ball-Murray, 20, and Anthjuan Osborne, 23.

Two of the three suspects had outstanding warrants.

Three guns were reportedly found in the suspects’ car, according to the spokesperson.

None of the men went inside the bank during the incident.

The men have since been booked in the Montgomery County Jail on preliminary charges of improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle and having weapons while under disability.

This incident remains under investigation by the Englewood Police Department and additional charges are pending, the spokesperson said.

