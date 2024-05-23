Teen accused of deadly stabbing in Sidney had criminal past, court docs show

SIDNEY — A 16-year-old murder suspect will stay in jail until trial.

As News Center 7 previously reported, police arrested the suspect at his house in Sidney after a nine-hour SWAT standoff.

Wednesday was the first time News Center 7 saw that suspect in court.

During the hearing, the judge went over the teen’s criminal past in the juvenile court system.

The judge said Miami County transferred a case to Shelby County for probation in August 2022 -- and the suspect has been on probation in Shelby County since then.

He was then locked up that October for six months for a felony he committed.

Toward the end of those six months, the judge said Miami County filed new charges against the boy.

That’s when the judge said the court sent him to a rehabilitation center in Butler County for five months.

Now, he’s facing new charges in connection to a stabbing in Sidney.

“On some of the most serious charges that can be filed in this court. I have no other choice but to keep you in detention,” Judge Jeffrey Beigel said in Shelby County Juvenile Court Wednesday.

News Center 7 also obtained new video from a third surveillance camera that showed the large, planned fight where police said the murder happened.

The teenage suspect is accused of stabbing and killing 23-year-old Christian Vaugn and critically wounding and hospitalizing a teenage boy.

For now, his case is being handled in Shelby County Juvenile Court.

Prosecutors told News Center 7 they are considering charging him as an adult.

A judge issued a gag order for prosecutors and defense lawyers meaning they are not allowed to talk about the case publicly, including talking to the media.

