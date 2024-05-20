‘Technical’ issue knocks out phone service to Moraine city buildings

MORAINE — Technical issues have knocked out some phone services to the City of Moraine, including to the city’s non-emergency phone number.

The issues were reported in all Moraine city buildings Monday afternoon, according to a city spokesperson. Emergency calls to 911 are still working, however the dispatch center’s non-emergency number is down.

Those seeking to reach Moraine’s non-emergency line are asked to call 937-694-3913 until the situation has been fixed.

We’ll continue to update this story as new details become available.

All Moraine City Buildings are experiencing technical difficulties with our phone system. The phones are down for the... Posted by Moraine Police Department on Monday, May 20, 2024

