UPDATE: Wright-Patt Credit Union systems back online after internet service issue, spokesperson says

MIAMI VALLEY — UPDATE @ 5:35 p.m.:
All banking services are now available for Wright-Patt Credit Union customers after a brief regional issue Tuesday afternoon, according to a credit union spokesperson.
“The credit union was part of a regional internet service outage. All services are now available,” the spokesperson said.
FIRST REPORT
Wright-Patt Credit Union is currently experiencing technical difficulties, according to a social media post on Tuesday afternoon.
The credit union said the technology issues are affecting its online banking, phone system, and website.
Members be advised: We are experiencing technical difficulties that are impacting our online banking, phone system and website. We apologize for the inconvenience.— Wright-Patt Credit Union (@wpcu) June 3, 2025
It is unclear when this issue will be resolved.
Additional information was not immediately available.
News Center 7 reached out to the credit union for more information and is waiting to hear back.
We will continue to follow this story.
