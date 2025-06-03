UPDATE: Wright-Patt Credit Union systems back online after internet service issue, spokesperson says

MIAMI VALLEY — UPDATE @ 5:35 p.m.:

All banking services are now available for Wright-Patt Credit Union customers after a brief regional issue Tuesday afternoon, according to a credit union spokesperson.

“The credit union was part of a regional internet service outage. All services are now available,” the spokesperson said.

FIRST REPORT

Wright-Patt Credit Union is currently experiencing technical difficulties, according to a social media post on Tuesday afternoon.

The credit union said the technology issues are affecting its online banking, phone system, and website.

Members be advised: We are experiencing technical difficulties that are impacting our online banking, phone system and website. We apologize for the inconvenience. — Wright-Patt Credit Union (@wpcu) June 3, 2025

It is unclear when this issue will be resolved.

Additional information was not immediately available.

News Center 7 reached out to the credit union for more information and is waiting to hear back.

We will continue to follow this story.

