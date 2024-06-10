‘Tears my heart up;’ Neighbors witness head-on crash leaving 2 seriously injured

DAYTON — Two people are in the hospital with serious injuries after a head-on crash in Dayton on Monday.

Around 12:13 p.m., crews responded to N Main Street and Mary Avenue on reports of a crash.

Firefighters responding to another call reported witnessing a high-speed pursuit and then a fiery crash, according to Emergency Scanner Traffic.

Dayton police could not immediately verify whether a pursuit was a contributing factor to the crash, according to a previous News Center 7 report.

Neighbors in the area said N Main Street is dangerous and crashes happen often.

James Applin said cars frequently speed up and down N Main St., but there have been no efforts to stop it.

“Let’s not talk about it. Let’s make it, let’s resolve whatever issues we have in this city. Let’s make them right,” Applin said.

