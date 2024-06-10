Large investigation after reported head-on crash in Dayton

DAYTON — There is a large investigation following a reported head-on crash in Dayton.

News Center 7′s Malik Patterson is on scene and will have more information on News Center 7 at 5:00 p.m.

Around 12:13 p.m. crews were dispatched to Main Street and Mary Ave on reports of a crash.

Firefighters responding to another call reported witnessing the crash, according to emergency scanner traffic.

Those firefighters reported they witnessed a high-speed pursuit and fiery crash.

Dispatchers were not immediately able to verify a pursuit or chase was active or a contributing factor to the crash.

News Center 7 has crews on scene and are working to learn more.

This is a developing story.

