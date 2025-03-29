‘Tariffs are a tax on your grocery bill;’ Canada places billboard in Ohio amid trade war

CINCINNATI — Canada is looking to get the attention of Cincinnati residents, originally reported by our news partner WCPO Cincinnati.

A billboard off Norwood Lateral says, “Tariffs are a tax on your grocery bill.” Then, underneath it says, “Paid for by the Government of Canada,” according to WCPO.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The ad is a response to the Trump administration’s trade war with Canada, WCPO says. Trump has called for Canada to become the 51st state, and has also signed an executive order that imposed a 25 percent tariff on imports from Canada and Mexico, and added tariffs for Canadian energy products and steel and aluminum, WCPO says.

TRENDING STORIES:

Trump has, on multiple occasions, paused or postponed some of the tariffs on Canada, but tensions remain high. On the same day the billboard was spotted, Trump announced a 25 percent tariff on all non-US made cars starting April 2. Trump has also spoken about plans to add tariffs on lumber, copper and computer chips, WCPO says.

Last week, Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly told CNN Canada would be launching ads about the tariffs near major interstates across 12 states, including Florida, Georgia, Michigan and Ohio, according to WCPO.

“We know very much that these states are red states, but we’re doing that because we think we need to send a message to the American people for them to understand what’s at stake, because this is really going to hurt their livelihoods and have an impact on their wallets,” Joly said.

Joly is encouraging Americans to contact their legislators and let them know they are against the tariffs.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]





©2025 Cox Media Group