Driver ‘intentionally’ hits man with car, police say

TROTWOOD — A man was seriously injured after being hit by a car in Trotwood last weekend, according to a Trotwood Police Department crash report.

The crash happened in a parking lot in the 4500 block of Salem Avenue around 2:30 a.m. on March 23.

A preliminary investigation found that a 28-year-old man was standing in the parking lot when a 30-year-old man “intentionally” drove a Nissan Altima into him, according to the report.

The Nissan left the scene before the officers arrived.

Medics took the victim to Kettering Health Dayton with suspected serious injuries.

It does not appear that the driver has received any citations, according to the report.

