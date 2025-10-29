SWAT on scene in Springfield neighborhood

SPRINGFIELD — Police and SWAT are on the scene in a Springfield neighborhood.

News Center 7 first got reports from iWitness7 viewers about the large police presence in the Bridgewater community around 9:15 a.m.

The neighborhood is behind the Walmart on E. National Road.

Our crew on the scene reports seeing Springfield Police, SWAT, and deputies from the Clark County Sheriff’s Office on the scene.

We’re working to learn more and will continue to provide updates.

