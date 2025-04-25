SWAT, police raid Trotwood home

TROTWOOD — Several police officers and SWAT team members were spotted at a home in Trotwood on Friday morning.

Law enforcement was reported in the 4900 block of State Route 49 around 8 a.m. on Friday.

At least two Trotwood Police cruisers and two Montgomery County Regional SWAT vehicles were on the scene.

News Center 7 was at the scene and saw two people being detained.

Trotwood Detective Sergeant Kimberly DeLong told News Center 7 that this was a “task force case” and not a Trotwood Police case.

News Center 7 is working to learn more and will continue to provide updates.

