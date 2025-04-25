SWAT, police raid Trotwood home

TROTWOOD — Several police officers and SWAT team members were spotted at a home in Trotwood on Friday morning.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Law enforcement was reported in the 4900 block of State Route 49 around 8 a.m. on Friday.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Driver dead after vehicle goes airborne from I-70, OSHP says
- Pilot who performed at Dayton Air Show dies in plane crash
- School employee placed on leave as school, law enforcement investigate allegations
At least two Trotwood Police cruisers and two Montgomery County Regional SWAT vehicles were on the scene.
News Center 7 was at the scene and saw two people being detained.
Trotwood Detective Sergeant Kimberly DeLong told News Center 7 that this was a “task force case” and not a Trotwood Police case.
News Center 7 is working to learn more and will continue to provide updates.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2025 Cox Media Group