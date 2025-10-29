SWAT called to Dayton home

DAYTON — SWAT officers were called to a local home on Wednesday.

SWAT was spotted in the 400 block of Westwood Avenue around 2 p.m.

There is an armed man reportedly in the attic of the home, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch supervisor.

We have reached out to Dayton police for additional information.

We will continue to monitor this story and update as we learn more.

