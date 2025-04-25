Swapping green for something more patriotic; RTA bus gets a new look to celebrate veterans

DAYTON — A third-generation Army veteran who works at the RTA led the charge to create a veteran-themed bus that will begin its route during National Military Appreciation Month in May.

RTA Maintenance Supervisor Gary Daugherty said this vision coming to life is something that means a lot to him and his family.

“I come from a family with a lot of military backgrounds. In fact, I’m third generation Army, my son is fourth generation Army, and I’ve got a grandson who will be fifth generation military,” Daugherty said.

The Greater Dayton RTA is rolling out the bus on Thursday, May 1, to celebrate veterans from all six branches of the military: Army, Air Force, Coast Guard, Navy, Space Force, and Marine Corps.

The bus will be painted red, white, and blue with a design that features three silhouettes of military members saluting the American flag. The words ‘thank you for your service’ and ‘honoring our community veterans’ will be seen on the side of the bus, according to a release from the RTA.

More than 50 veterans work for the RTA. Bus riders will be able to read these vets’ stories when they board the bus.

“Four RTA veterans will be featured each month via an interior card that states their name, branch, time served, and current role at the RTA,” a spokesperson for the RTA said.

The bus will make appearances at various local veterans’ organizations over the summer for veterans to take pictures with and learn more about RTA services. The bus will also be in Centerville’s Americana Parade on Independence Day and various touch-a-truck events.

The RTA will be holding a scavenger hunt for riders during National Military Appreciation Month that features six locations along the route, each highlighting veterans.

“Starting May 5, the RTA will post a clue about each location on social media. Riders who find the correct location will then need to scan a QR code at the bus stop and enter a code on the website along with their contact information. The first rider to visit each location and enter all six codes will win a month of free rides. The second person to do so will win a week of free rides and the third person will win one day,” an RTA spokesperson said.

