SUV hits Piqua police cruiser, sending it into fire truck; 2 injured

PIQUA — A Piqua police cruiser and a fire truck were damaged in a crash on Interstate 75 on Monday evening.

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While on the scene of a crash on southbound I-75 near the US 36 exit, a silver Lexus GX 470 hit the rear of a park police cruiser.

The impact spun the cruiser, which then hit the back end of a parked fire truck, according to a spokesperson for the City of Piqua.

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The officer wasn’t in the cruiser at the time of the crash, and no first responders were hurt.

The 51-year-old woman driving the Lexus and her 60-year-old passenger were both taken to Upper Valley Medical Center with suspected minor injuries.

The driver was cited for assured clear distance.

The spokesperson added that the cruiser is disabled and had to be removed from service. The fire truck only sustained minor damage.

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