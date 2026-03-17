Suspected meteor causes massive boom heard in Northeast Ohio, as far away as New York

CLEVELAND — Thousands of people in Northeast Ohio heard and felt an explosion Tuesday morning.

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This happened shortly before 9 a.m., according to WOIO, a CBS affiliate in Cleveland.

The massive boom was also reportedly heard in Pennsylvania and New York.

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The National Weather Service in Cleveland said in a social media post that the latest GLM imagery suggested a meteor caused the boom.

Viewers have reached out to WOIO regarding what they heard and felt. One person in Strongsville reported that their whole house shook, knocking picture frames and books off the shelves.

Also in Cuyahoga County, Olmsted Falls Superintendent Dr. Jim Lloyd shared a video from the district’s bus garage showing the meteor.

Video from our bus garage camera. A meteor in the sky. This is authentic. pic.twitter.com/8XhvovGh1z — Dr. Jim Lloyd (@DrJimLloyd) March 17, 2026

We’re working to learn more and will continue to provide updates.

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