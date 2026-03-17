Driver hospitalized after driving off I-70 into freezing pond in Clark County

CLARK COUNTY — A driver was hospitalized after driving off Interstate 70 into a freezing pond in Clark County on Tuesday morning.

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The call came out just after 4:30 a.m. on I-70 eastbound near South Charleston Pike, according to an Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) Dispatcher.

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Troopers told News Center 7 crews on scene that the car went off I-70 into the pond.

The driver was taken to the hospital out of precaution due to being in the freezing cold water, but is expected to be okay.

One person was transported to an area hospital.

The car was fully submerged in the pond. A wrecker was called to the scene to pull the car out.

Alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash, according to OSHP.

News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.

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