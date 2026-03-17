Dozens of crashes reported on local highways as roads freeze

MIAMI VALLEY — Dozens of crashes were reported across the Miami Valley Monday night as roads turned to ice.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Southbound I-75 in Sidney, about a mile out from Exit 90, the Ohio State Highway Patrol responded to a crash involving a semi and a median.

Just down the road was another crash.

TRENDING STORIES:

Still in Sidney by Versailles on I-75 southbound, there was a semi on its side that crashed into the barrier.

A FedEx truck and another semi crashed and were stuck in the median.

Traffic was at a standstill for miles.

Toward Dayton, still on I-75 in Piqua, there was a crash involving a Piqua officer and a silver SUV.

News Center 7 is working to learn if people were hurt in any of these crashes and if weather played a role.

We will continue to follow this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group