UPDATE: Scene clears after bomb squad called to Springfield school for suspicious package

A bomb squad has been called to investigate a suspicious package at a Springfield elementary school.

A suspicious package was reported at Lagonda Elementary School on E. McCreight Avenue around 4:30 p.m.

Springfield Division of Police dispatchers told News Center 7 that the package was addressed to an employee in the district who no longer works at Lagonda. The package was unexpected to the employee.

A spokesperson for the school district said the school was evacuated after school hours due to the suspicious package.

As shown on News Center 7 at 6:00, investigators used a bomb squad robot to help with the investigation.

Around 6:30 p.m. crews cleared the scene and denied our News Center 7 crew’s request for comment.

The matter is under investigation

