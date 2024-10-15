UPDATE: Scene clears after bomb squad called to Springfield school for suspicious package

SPRINGFIELD — UPDATE @ 6:40 p.m.:
A bomb squad has been called to investigate a suspicious package at a Springfield elementary school.
A suspicious package was reported at Lagonda Elementary School on E. McCreight Avenue around 4:30 p.m.
Springfield Division of Police dispatchers told News Center 7 that the package was addressed to an employee in the district who no longer works at Lagonda. The package was unexpected to the employee.
A spokesperson for the school district said the school was evacuated after school hours due to the suspicious package.
As shown on News Center 7 at 6:00, investigators used a bomb squad robot to help with the investigation.
Around 6:30 p.m. crews cleared the scene and denied our News Center 7 crew’s request for comment.
The matter is under investigation
