Suspect’s competency again in question in Piqua High School arson case

MIAMI COUNTY — In Miami County, there is a debate about whether the suspect in the Piqua High School arson case is competent to stand trial.

As reported on News Center 7 at 5:00, Grady Egerton appeared in Miami County Common Pleas on Tuesday. There, it was revealed that his lawyer had resubmitted a suggestion of incompetency.

That has to do with Egerton’s current mental state and means his lawyer feels he does not understand the court case against him, and cannot help his lawyer in his defense.

As previously reported in July, Egerton’s lawyer had withdrawn that suggestion.

News Center 7 also learned on Tuesday that three psychologists who evaluated Egerton will testify about their findings in a hearing that will happen soon.

“Call your separate doctors to find out their schedules, and will be looking to set this in the next couple of weeks,” Miami County Common Pleas Court Judge Jeannine Pratt said.

Egerton has also entered a not guilty by reason of insanity (NGRI) plea. A jury would decide what they think about that plea at a potential trial.

An NGRI plea centers around Egerton’s mental state at the time of the crimes he’s accused of.

As News Center 7 previously reported, police went to Egerton’s apartment to arrest him on a warrant for arson in July 2024.

One of their body cameras fell to the ground and showed Egerton pointing a gun at officers. Police then shot at him, but no one was hit with gunfire.

Police later said it turned out Egerton had a “CO-2 BB gun.”

Before that, in surveillance video, police say Egerton threw a small propane tank at Piqua High School’s entrance, then dropped a lit match in a trash can, which started a fire that made the tank explode.

After the three psychologists testify, based on what she hears, the judge will decide if Egerton is competent to stand trial.

