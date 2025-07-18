Suspected impaired driver slams SUV into Ohio museum

MEDINA — An Ohio museum sustained significant damage after an SUV slammed into it overnight.

The crash occurred at approximately 12:28 a.m. on Friday, when a black SUV left the roadway and crashed into the Little Wiz Fire Museum.

Upon arrival, officers found the SUV partially inside the museum, according to Medina Police Chief Edward Kinney.

The driver, only identified as a female in her twenties, was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

No other injuries were reported, and the sole occupant of the building at the time was safely evacuated.

Preliminary investigations suggest that the SUV was traveling at a high rate of speed, and impairment is suspected, though the exact cause of the crash remains uncertain, according to police.

The Medina Fire Department and Medina County Technical Rescue Team responded to assess and stabilize the building.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.

