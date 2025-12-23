Suspect in gas station shootout admits guilt to federal charge

DAYTON — A man facing a federal charge connected to a shootout at a local gas station has entered a plea.

Walter Rodgers, 35, pleaded guilty to one count of illegally possessing a firearm after being convicted of a felony crime on Monday, according to federal court records.

As previously reported by News Center 7, the judge suspended a plea hearing earlier this month after Rodgers disputed the facts.

Now, Rodgers’ sentencing is scheduled for April 2 at 1:45 p.m., according to court records.

Rodgers was arrested following a shootout at the Sunoco gas station on E. Third Street in September, according to a previous News Center 7 report.

Police said two people fired weapons back and forth, some shots flying toward the convenience store, and others were exchanged in the parking lot between two men.

They believe there was an argument, while Rodgers claimed he was attacked without warning.

Police told News Center 7 in September that they discovered two people who might be involved in a nearby house. They took one of them in custody, but released him without charges.

They did arrest Rodgers, who was found injured near the station, after his hospital treatment.

During the shootout, Rodgers allegedly stated, “I’m going to do y’all like I did Cierra,” according to court documents. Investigators believe that the statement was a reference to his former girlfriend, Cierra Chapman.

Chapman went missing from a Trotwood apartment complex almost three years ago. Numerous searches organized by family and police have turned up no leads.

