Judge suspends plea hearing for gas station shootout suspect after he disputes case facts

DAYTON — During a plea deal hearing Friday afternoon, a federal judge stopped everything when a suspect in a shootout at a local gas station disputed the facts.

Walter Rodgers, 35, appeared in federal court on Friday. He’s facing one count of illegally possessing a firearm after being convicted of a felony crime.

In court, Rodgers told the judge that what everyone thinks they know about the gunfire is wrong.

As News Center 7 previously reported, he was arrested following a shootout at the Sunoco gas station on E. Third Street in September.

Police said two people fired weapons back and forth, some shots flying toward the convenience store, and others were exchanged in the parking lot between two men.

They believe there was an argument, while Rodgers claimed he was attacked without warning.

Police told News Center 7 in September that they discovered two people who might be involved in a nearby house. They took one of them in custody, but released him without charges.

They did arrest Rodgers, who was found injured near the station, after his hospital treatment.

During the shootout, Rodgers allegedly stated, “I’m going to do y’all like I did Cierra,” according to court documents. Investigators believe that the statement was a reference to his former girlfriend, Cierra Chapman.

Chapman went missing from a Trotwood apartment complex almost three years ago. Numerous searches organized by family and police have turned up no leads.

Rodgers’ lawyer and federal prosecutors reached a plea deal and went to court Friday for a guilty plea. The judge began reading the facts of the case when Rodgers claimed there was no argument and that another man shot him without much warning and without words exchanged.

As reported on News Center 7 at 5:30, the judge suspended the hearing and the possible plea deal until the two sides can agree on the statement of facts.

