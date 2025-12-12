Man accused of 2 kidnappings, carjackings in 1 day in Montgomery County facing federal charges

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — A Dayton man is facing federal charges for allegedly kidnapping two people at gunpoint during two different carjackings in Montgomery County on Tuesday.

Colby Smith, 32, was charged with kidnapping, carjacking, and using a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Ohio.

Smith is accused of first carjacking a man at the Speedway on N. Dixie Drive in Harrison Township around 6 a.m. on Tuesday.

As News Center 7 previously reported, the victim in that case told deputies that they had stopped at the gas station to inflate a tire when an unknown man came up to him, pointed a handgun, and demanded his vehicle.

The suspect then reportedly ordered the victim to get into the vehicle with him. After getting into the passenger seat, the suspect drove away.

The suspect drove him to the area of N. Dixie Drive and National Road in Vandalia, where he reportedly told the victim to get out before he abandoned the car at a tire shop on W. Third Street.

Shortly after that, around 8 a.m., a City of Dayton employee was working on leaf collection on Home Avenue when Smith allegedly entered the passenger side of his city truck and pointed a gun at him.

Smith then allegedly forced the victim to withdraw money at both an ATM and at a local bank branch before telling him to get out of the truck and stealing it.

Investigators spotted the first stolen vehicle at the tire shop later on Tuesday. When law enforcement got to the scene, Smith ran. He was taken into custody after a brief chase.

If convicted, Smith could face life in prison for the kidnapping charge alone.

He’s scheduled to be in court again next week.

