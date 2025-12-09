Man arrested after reported carjacking, kidnapping in Harrison Twp.

HARRISON TWP. — A person was taken into custody Tuesday afternoon following an alleged armed robbery and kidnapping at a gas station in Harrison Township.

Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called out to the Speedway on N. Dixie Drive around 8:30 a.m.

The victim told deputies that he stopped at the gas station to inflate a tire around 6 a.m. when an unknown man came up to him, pointed a handgun, and demanded his vehicle.

The suspect then reportedly ordered the victim to get into the vehicle with him. After getting into the passenger seat, the suspect drove away.

The suspect drove him to the area of N. Dixie Drive and National Road in Vandalia, where he reportedly told the victim to get out.

A short time later, the stolen vehicle was spotted in Dayton, on W. Third Street. Detectives responded to the area of W. Third Street and Gettysburg Avenue, where they found the vehicle at a tire shop.

When law enforcement got to the scene, the suspect ran. He was taken into custody after a brief chase.

A loaded handgun was later found inside the stolen vehicle.

The suspect was booked into the Montgomery County Jail, and charges of armed robbery, kidnapping, and having weapons under disability will be presented to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.

While the sheriff’s office did not identify the suspect, online jail records show that 32-year-old Colby Smith was arrested by the sheriff’s office on W. Third Street shortly before 1 p.m. He’s being held on aggravated robbery - armed, kidnapping, and having weapons while under disability.

Colby Smith (Montgomery County Jail)

