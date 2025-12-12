Scratch-off ticket worth $40K for 25 years bought at Dayton food market

TROTWOOD — A winning scratch-off ticket worth $40,000 for 25 years was recently bought at a Dayton food market.
A Trotwood resident purchased the winning Ohio Lottery Scratch-Off, VIP Millions, ticket at Nick Food’s Market at the 7900 block of N. Main Street, according to the Ohio Lottery.
The lucky winner chose the $500,000 cash option. After taxes, the winner will receive over $364,000.
VIP Millions is a $50 ticket with a top prize of $40,000 a year for 25 years.
“As of December 11, 2025, there are 19 top prizes remaining in the game,” the Ohio Lottery said.
