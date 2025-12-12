STAY INFORMED: Over 30 school districts delayed

MIAMI VALLEY — Over 30 school districts have announced delays this morning.

Beavercreek City Schools, Bellbrook-Sugarcreek Schools, Fairborn City Schools, and Greeneview Local Schools in Greene County are on a two-hour delay. There is also no AM preschool for Bellbrook-Sugarcreek Schools.

Milton Union Schools in Miami County and Valley View Local Schools in Montgomery County are also delayed two hours.

Other two-hour delays include Carlisle Local Schools, Eaton Community Schools, Middletown City Schools, and Springboro Schools.

