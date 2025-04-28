‘Such an honor;’ Local small business helps create keepsake for NATO visitors

DAYTON — The NATO Assembly will descend upon Dayton in less than 4 weeks, and organizers are hoping the visiting dignitaries will be taking a small part of the Miami Valley back with them.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

News Center 7’s Nick Foley spoke with a local small business owner who is creating a keepsake for NATO visitors to take home with them on News Center 7 at 5:00 p.m.

TRENDING STORIES:

The stitching continues at the Dayton Sewing Collaborative as hundreds of gift bags are being prepared for upcoming trips all over the globe.

We will update this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group