Police looking for man who stole 14 cases of soda from Walmart

BEAVERCREEK — Can you identify him?

Beavercreek police are looking for a man who stole 14 cases of soda from a Walmart.

On Saturday, April 26, around 6:01 p.m., the man entered the Walmart located at 3360 Pentagon Blvd and selected 14 cases of soda, according to a release from the Beavercreek Police Department.

The man then left the store without paying for the soda.

A short time later, the cart, merchandise, and the man’s jacket were recovered near the Wright State walk bridge over I-675.

If you can identify him, contact Ofc. Senseman at 937-426-1225 ext. 165 or sensemanc@beavercreekohio.gov.

You may remain anonymous.

