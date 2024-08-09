Study ranks safest suburbs; Ohio communities receive low marks

DAYTON — A new study looking into the safest suburbs in the country ranked a Montgomery County neighborhood low.

Personal finance website SmartAssest ranked 360 suburbs near major cities from most to least safe.

The study measured how safe a community is based on the reported rates of deadly car crashes, violent crime, drug overdose deaths, property crime, excessive drinking, and more. Cost of living and median household income were also considered.

In this report, suburbs are communities within a 15- to 45-minute drive of one of the country’s 100 largest cities, according to SmartAsset.

17 Ohio suburbs were ranked in SmartAsset’s study.

Centerville ranked No. 313 but was not the lowest in the state. Canal Winchester (No. 318), Circleville (No. 325), Dublin (No. 329), and New Albany (No. 333) all ranked lower than the Dayton-are community.

According to SmartAsset, Delaware (No. 42) was the highest-ranking suburb in Ohio. Mason (No. 127), Johnstown (No. 167), and Bowling Green (No. 173) followed as the safest in the state.

The study found that suburbs in Utah and Maryland are the safest in the country.

Top 10 safest suburbs:

1. Lehi, Utah

2. Bethesda, Maryl

3. Layton, Utah

4. Rockville, Maryland

5. Great Falls, Virginia

6. Dacula, Georgia

7. Buford, Georgia

8. Elmhurst, Illinois

9. Oak Brook, Illinois

10. Edgewater, New Jersey

Top 10 least safe suburbs:

360. Bernalillo, New Mexico

359. Lumberton, North Carolina

358. Scottsburg, Indiana

357. Petersburg, Virginia

356. Asheboro, North Carolina

355. Senatobia, Mississippi

354. DeLand, Florida

353. Plymouth, Massachusetts

352. Largo, Florida

351. Capitola, California

350. Winchester, Kentucky

