Hazmat response called to Tipp City nutrition manufacturer

TIPP CITY — Hazmat crews have been called to a manufacturing facility in Miami County.

Crews were first called out to Abbott Nutrition on Abbott Park Way in Tipp City around 9:40 a.m., according to Miami County dispatchers.

Hazmat crews and several other first responders were reported to have responded to the scene.

We have a crew on the way to the scene and are actively working to learn more about what prompted the response.

We’ll update this story as we learn more.

