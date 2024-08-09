Nearly 350 pounds of drugs, over $935 K seized during major drug task force operations on I-70

OHIO — Nearly 350 pounds of drugs and over $935,000 cash were seized during two major drug task force operations on I-70

On Aug. 3, Major Drug Interdiction Task Force agents and Ohio State Highway Patrol Troopers stopped a commercial vehicle on I-70 in Madison County.

They seized 300 pounds of methamphetamine, 17.6 pounds of cocaine, and 30 pounds of marijuana.

The approximate street value totaled about $14.6 million.

>> Young girl found wandering around Dayton area neighborhood

O Aug. 6, a separate commercial vehicle was stopped along I-70 in Clark County. Over $935,000 was seized.

The methamphetamine and cash seizures are believed to be among the largest in state history, according to a spokesperson for Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost.

For comparison, in all of 2023, a total of 249 ponds of meth and nearly $5.5 million in currency was seized.

“Drug traffickers intent on delivering destruction to central Ohio should take note – our task force and our partners are watching,” Yost said. “Kudos to our task force officers who worked to get these dangerous drugs and ill-gotten profits off our highways.”

©2024 Cox Media Group