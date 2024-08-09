Young girl found wandering around Dayton area neighborhood

DAYTON — A young girl was found wandering around a Dayton area neighborhood early Friday morning.

Around 1:19 a.m. police were dispatched to the Five Oaks neighborhood in Dayton on reports of a young girl wandering around alone.

Police eventually found the girl, who is believed to be around 3-4 years old.

She was found near Wheatley Ave. She is in police custody at this time.

It is unclear if police have located the girl’s parents at this time.

This is a developing story.

