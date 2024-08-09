Ohio Task Force 1 demobilized, returning home

SOUTH CAROLINA — Ohio Task Force 1 (OH-TF1) has been demobilized and will be returning home today.

See the latest about Tropical Storm Debby’s impact along the eastern coast and the Task Force’s deployment on News Center 7 Daybreak.

OH-TF1 was activated as a Type III team on Aug. 4 ahead of Hurricane Debby’s landfall in Florida, according to a previous News Center 7 report.

>> RELATED COVERAGE: Ohio Task Force 1 remains staged, Tropical Storm Debby makes second landfall

The team remained staged while Tropical Storm Debby made its second landfall in South Carolina on Aug. 8.

OF-TF1 was officially demobilized yesterday afternoon around 3 p.m. after being staged for three days in preparation to assist with search and rescue initiatives prompted by Tropical Storm Debby.

“Task Force members used this time to prepare and train as it is almost certain to be a busy hurricane season,” an OH-TF1 spokesperson said in a Facebook post.

The 47-member team and 2 K-9s will be returning home today around 6:30 p.m.





©2024 Cox Media Group