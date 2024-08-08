Ohio Task Force 1 remains staged, Tropical Storm Debby makes second landfall

SOUTH CAROLINA — Ohio Task Force 1 (OH-TF1) remained staged ahead of the second landfall of Tropical Storm Debby.

News Center 7 previously reported that OH-TF1 had been activated on Aug. 4 as a Type III team ahead of Hurricane Debby’s landfall in Florida.

47 Members and 2 K-9s along with 50 tons of equipment are ready in South Carolina until they are needed.

>> RELATED COVERAGE: Ohio Task Force 1 activated as Tropical Storm Debby moves into Florida

Tropical Storm Debby made its second landfall in South Carolina overnight, according to AP News.

According to a Facebook post, the OH-TF1 have been “maintaining their equipment in a state of readiness and participating in many training opportunities.”

“Yesterday morning we covered communications and the intricacies of our specific team radios. Our Hazards-Mat team reviewed decon procedures and equipment. Then our Plans team conducted an in-depth training on SARCOP and data collection - a critical piece of our search and rescue toolkit,” Task Force Lead Adam Landis said.

>> RELATED COVERAGE: Tropical Storm Debby makes 2nd landfall in South Carolina, heavy rain expected up the East Coast

Three other Type III task forces have been activated, according to the Facebook Post, including Pennsylvania Task Force 1, New Jersey Task Force 1, and Missouri Task Force 1.

There is no timeline as of now for when OH-TF1 will return home.

“The team will remain in a state of readiness as long as they are asked to do so,” the post read.

©2024 Cox Media Group