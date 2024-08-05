Ohio Task Force 1 activated ahead of Tropical Storm Debby landfall

OHIO — Ohio Task Force 1 (OH-TF1) has been activated as a Type III team as Tropical Storm Debby continues to strengthen in the Gulf of Mexico, according to a spokesperson from the task force.

Debby is classified as a Tropical Storm but is expected to upgrade into a Hurricane at landfall.

The storm could hit Florida with over a foot of rain and create strong storm surges in some areas, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Flash, urban, and isolated river flooding may occur through Wednesday morning.

“The early activation of OH-TF1 will have them in the area should they be needed,” the spokesperson said.

47 OH-TF1 members, including two K9 handlers and their K9 partners, will be deployed.

The spokesperson said these members are skilled in various aspects of search and rescue operations, as well as HazMat, medical, logistics, safety, communications, and planning.

The OH-TF1 team will head to the Atlantic coast, but their specific destination has not been determined yet.

The team will leave its Vandalia headquarters Sunday at 11 p.m.

Tennessee Task Force 1 and Virginia Task Forces 1 and 2 are also being deployed, the spokesperson said.

