‘A safe place;’ Community gathers in Oregon District for 8/4 Memorial unveiling, dedication

OREGON DISTRICT — Hundreds of community members gathered in the Oregon District to watch the 8/4 Memorial be unveiled and dedicated on Sunday.

>>RELATED: Oregon District Shooting: Remembering 5 Years Later

News Center 7′s Mike Campbell was at the ceremony and spoke to one of the victim’s mothers about what this memorial means LIVE on News Center 7 at 6:00.

The 8/4 Memorial honors the 9 people killed in the Oregon District mass shooting in 2019.

Megan Betts, Monica Brickhouse, Nicholas Cumer, Derrick Fudge, Thomas McNichols, Lois Oglesby, Saeed Saleh, Logan Turner, and Beatrice “Nicole” Warren-Curtis were killed in the shooting.

Nearly 30 other people were injured in this shooting.

>>RELATED: Oregon District Shooting: Whaley reflects on strength of Dayton community 5 years later

LaSandra James’ lost her daughter, Lois, in the shooting and decided to serve on the 8/4 Memorial Committee.

“It takes a lot to live in the present and not dwell in the past but this committee made it a safe place for me,” James said.

We will continue to follow this story.

©2024 Cox Media Group