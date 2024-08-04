Oregon District Shooting: Remembering 5 Years Later

Oregon District Shooting: 5 years Later

DAYTON — The streets of the Oregon District will be filled with people once again this weekend as the community comes together to remember nine people who were shot and killed and 27 others who were injured in a mass shooting on Aug. 4, 2019.

Now, five years later, a memorial will be dedicated today to those who lost their lives on that fateful day. The memorial includes metal structures shaped like seeds representing the 9 lives lost. Read More about the memorial.

Here are some stories that News Center 7 has published over the years:

News Center 7 has also published several galleries throughout the last 5 years:

Former Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley said she is proud that the community raised more than $4 million for a victim’s fund and to make the permanent memorial a reality.

She said she believes it honors the nine people that died but also the spirit of the entire region that wants to support all those traumatized and recovering from the incident.

©2024 Cox Media Group