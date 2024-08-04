8/4 Memorial to be unveiled, dedicated today

DAYTON — The 8/4 Memorial will be unveiled and dedicated today.

The memorial honors the 9 people killed and nearly 30 injured in the mass shooting that occurred in the Oregon District on Aug. 4, 2019.

Today is the fifth anniversary of the shooting.

>> Oregon District Shooting: Whaley reflects on strength of Dayton community 5 years later

The unveiling and dedication ceremony will take place from 3-4 p.m.

The memorial was designed and created by the “Seed of Life” team made up of local artists Terry Welker, Sierra Leone, Jes McMillan, and James Pate.

News Center 7 will stream the ceremony live on our WHIO News App and will have continued coverage in our 6 and 11 p.m. broadcasts today.

©2024 Cox Media Group