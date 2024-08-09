Do you recognize them? 3 accused of stealing over $5K in merchandise from store at The Greene

BEAVERCREEK — Police are asking the public to help identify three people accused of stealing merchandise from a makeup store in Greene County.

They allegedly stole over $5,000 in merchandise from Sephora at The Greene on July 10, according to the Beavercreek Police Department.

Additional information was not immediately available.

If you have any information, contact Beavercreek Police Detective Bondy at (937) 426-1225. Those who report information can remain anonymous.

