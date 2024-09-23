Students react to upgraded security measures at local colleges following threats

CLARK COUNTY — Two local colleges returned to in-person classes today after closing for safety concerns.

Students at Wittenberg University and Clark State College are seeing more security as they return to campus. News Center 7′s Mason Fletcher talked to students about the safety measures on News Center 7 at 5:00 p.m.

News Center 7 previously reported that both Wittenberg University and Clark State College moved classes online last week after receiving multiple threats.

Students said they have noticed more security and safety precautions that usual at school.

“Normally, there’s one cop up front. It’s sometimes a state trooper sitting over there,” Clark State Sophomore Cheyenne Smith said. “There’s like state troopers in separate parking spots and stuff and there’s more cops up front.”

