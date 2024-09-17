Student detained after bringing gun to Huber Heights school

HUBER HEIGHTS — A Huber Heights student was taken into custody after bringing a handgun to school on Tuesday.

News Center 7′s Mason Fletcher is at the school, working to learn more about the incident. Parents share their concerns tonight on News Center 7 at 5:00.

Shortly before noon, district administrators received a report that a student at Wayne High School may have had a gun on campus.

Upon learning of the report, administrators contacted Huber Heights Police, the district’s school resource officers, and administrators at the high school.

“We quickly located the student in an In-School Suspension classroom, where he was detained and searched after all students were removed from the classroom for their safety. A gun was located in the student’s backpack,” the district said in a message to families.

The handgun had a single round in it, Superintendent Jason Enix confirmed to News Center 7.

The student was taken into custody by police and removed from the building.

“We are thankful for the quick actions of our administration, police officers, and school resource officers and will address criminal and disciplinary actions appropriately,” the district said.

A spokesperson for the Huber Heights Police Department said “any potential charges will be filed at the conclusion of the investigation through the Juvenile Division of the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.”

