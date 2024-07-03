‘Stuck up for the underdog;’ Former students, friends remember teacher who died after crash

NEW LEBANON — A community gathered Tuesday to remember a middle school teacher who died after a crash.

Amanda Hysinger was emotional when she saw how many people showed up to share the memories they made with her son Kaleb Gauvey.

“He was just everything ... great brother, inspiration to children in the area, a great coach, a great teacher, I mean an awesome friend, the list just goes on and on,” Hysinger said.

She said Gauvey grew up wanting to be an engineer but changed his mind in college.

When he became a teacher, she thought he ended up exactly where he needed to be.

“He made it fun for them and never let any kid feel isolated or alone,” Hysinger said.

One of Gauvey’s students, Gracie Thorpe, knows what that feels like.

She remembered having a panic attack in school and said Gauvey helped her through it.

“Teachers never really did that so it was really big,” she said. “Like he protected everybody. You don’t see that, he stuck up for the underdog always.”

Hysinger said watching her son wheeled down the hospital hallway to donate his organs was hard, but she “couldn’t be more proud.”

Nearly every one of his students told News Center 7 that Gauvey was the reason they liked school and wanted to show up every day.

They said next year without him is not going to be the same.

An online fundraiser has been created to help support Gauvey's family.













