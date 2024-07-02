Local middle school teacher dies after injuries from car crash

JACKSON TOWNSHIP — A local middle school teacher has died after a crash in May.

As News Center 7 previously reported, Dixie Middle School teacher Kaleb Gauvey was critically injured in a crash on May 6 on South Clayton and Havermale roads in Jackson Township.

A spokesperson for New Lebanon Schools confirmed that Gauvey died from his injuries.

A vigil for Gauvey is planned for Tuesday at Dixie Middle School.

An online fundraiser has been created to help support Gauvey’s family.

